Suspects sought after residential break and enter: Chatham-Kent police

Two suspects are wanted by Chatham-Kent police after they allegedly broke into a garage and stole tools and an electric mower.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, on Friday afternoon police responded to a break and enter at a residence located on Athlone Court in Chatham.

Police received a report that two unknown males had entered a garage on the property and removed tools and an electric Greenworks mower.

The males then fled the area on foot after being caught by the caller.

The investigation is ongoing and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Const. Kyle Blommers at kyleb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600.