

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are asking for help identifying suspects after a man says he was assaulted in his driveway in Leamington.

Police say the man exited his Julien Avenue residence and found two men standing next to his car in the driveway on Dec. 3 around 6 p.m.

The victim asked what the men wanted when one of the suspects approached him.

Police say the victim was struck with an unknown object and collapsed on his front porch. The suspects fled the area.

Minor injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing and police have released a composite sketch of one of the suspects.

The OPP is asking that anyone with information regarding this assault please contact Leamington OPP detachment at 519-326-2544.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.