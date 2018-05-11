

CTV Windsor





Two men have been charged with numerous firearms and drug trafficking related charges after a police investigation over the past month.

It started on April 14 when police attended a motel in the 2800 block of Howard Ave. for a report of a firearm discovered in a room by employees.

Officers attended and held the room while they waited for a search warrant. Police say the investigation identified there were two occupants in the room.

A few days later, on April 17, a 35-year-old suspect wanted for dangerous driving and failure to stop for police attended Windsor Police headquarters and was placed under arrest.

On May 9, Members of the Windsor police drugs and guns unit learned that a 23-year-old suspect wanted for firearm and drug trafficking related charges was placed under arrest by Waterloo Regional Police. Officers attended and transported the suspect back to Windsor to answer to the charges.

The items seized include:

Handgun

104.2 grams of suspected combination Heroin and Fentanyl (Purple in colour)

30.4 grams of suspected powdered Fentanyl (White in colour)

4 grams of crack cocaine

13.5 grams of unknown substance requiring further analysis

Total value of drugs seized is $54,240

Guled Ismail, a 25-year-old man from Toronto is charged with numerous firearm and drug trafficking related charges.

Awad Omar-Abdirahman, a 23-year-old man from Kitchener, is also charged with numerous firearm and drug trafficking related charges.

Etienne Robert, a 35-year-old Windsor man, is charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.