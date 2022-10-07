Suspects arrested after allegedly stealing $513K worth of controlled drugs from local pharmacies

Two suspects are facing multiple charges following the investigation into a string of break-ins where controlled drugs were allegedly stolen from Windsor businesses and pharmacies over the summer.

The Windsor Police Service’s Target Base Unit conducted investigations into a slew of break-ins between July and September at local businesses including two seprate pharmacies in the area of Lauzon Road, Tecumseh Road East and Erie Street East stealing more than $513,000 worth of controlled substances.

Investigators searched a home in the 2400 block of Lauzon Road where a "large amount" of controlled drugs were seized.

Tow Windsor men have been arrested as a result of the investigation.

“This investigation illustrates the Windsor Police Service’s ongoing commitment to keeping our community safe,” said inspector of investigations Andrew Randall. “Not only did our officers put a stop to a crime spree that impacted many businesses throughout Windsor and neighbouring towns, but they also seized a significant amount of pharmaceutical drugs that could have had a devastating effect on our community.”

Police arrested 51-year-old Gerald Rockwood during a vehicle stop Tuesday in the area of Wyandotte and Pillette Road.

He is facing the following charges:

9 counts of Breach Release Order

8 counts of Break and Enter other than a dwelling

Attempted Break and Enter

Possession of Break-in Instruments

171 counts of possession for the purpose of Trafficking

Nicolas Pomainville, 41, was arrested Wednesday at a residence in the 1500 block of Church Street.

He has been charged with:

3 counts of Breach of Release

3 counts of Breach of Probation

3 Break and Enter place other than a dwelling

168 counts of possession for the purpose of Trafficking

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com