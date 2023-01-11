Suspects allegedly steal service truck and over $600K in other items during break-in
Windsor police are seeking video of a break-in overnight Sunday where the suspects allegedly made away with more than $600,000 in stolen goods.
Police say the suspects broke into a commercial business in the 3800 block of Russell Street and stole portable generators, a service truck, a trailer, cables, copper tubing, and piping pumps.
Police say officers were able to recover some of the items, including the service stuck and two generators in a parking lot near the corner of Plymouth Drive and Central Avenue.
However, police say more than $600,000 in other goods has yet to be recovered.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area of Plymouth Dr. and Central Ave. between 10 p.m. on Jan. 6 to 6 a.m. Jan 8 to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage for any evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Group of teen girls allegedly attacks several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, has died. He was 78.
Eating fast food linked to potentially life-threatening liver condition, new study finds
A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused harm to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company.
opinion | Takeaways from Prince Harry's 'Spare' that didn't make headlines
In the 410 pages of 'Spare' there are many laugh-out-loud, emotional, surprising, what-the-hell moments. in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines her top takeaways that didn't make the headlines.
U.S. agency nixes idea of gas stove ban. Here's what we know
The United States Consumer Products Safety Commission appeared at one point to consider a ban on gas stoves due to health and respiratory concerns. Here is what’s known so far about the risks associated with gas stoves and the possibility of a ban.
U.S. travel problems affecting transborder flights: Air Canada, WestJet
Air Canada and WestJet encouraged travellers headed to or from the U.S. to check their flights before going to the airport after a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
Federal tax credit for multi-generational home renovations now available to Canadians
The federal government is offering a new tax credit to help make it easier for Canadians to care for adult relatives in their own homes.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge man who killed former partner in impaired driving crash granted day parole
A Cambridge man who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed his former partner with whom he had two children has been granted day parole, despite pleas from the victim’s family to deny the request.
-
'It is frustrating': Healthcare officials plead for residents to reserve 911 for emergencies
When faced with a decision that may require medical care, making the right call can save a life.
-
Grand River Hospital cares for record amount of patients in one day
Grand River Hospital in Kitchener says a new record has been broken when it comes to the number of individuals treated in a single day in the emergency department.
London
-
Strathroy woman sentenced to five years for impaired driving causing death of girl
Eight-year-old Nihal Toor of Virginia was visiting family in the London in July of 2020 when the car she was in was struck by an impaired driver
-
St. Thomas neighbourhood sealed off as police arrest wanted man
A dramatic scene played out in a residential neighbourhood in St. Thomas Wednesday, as police arrested a man wanted on outstanding warrants
-
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, has died. He was 78.
Barrie
-
Huntsville boater charged in July death of swimmer on Lake Rosseau
Police have charged a Huntsville boater more than five months after the death of a man on Lake Rosseau.
-
Multiple vehicles stolen in one night from New Tecumseth driveways
Provincial police are investigating five vehicle thefts that occurred in the town of New Tecumseth in one night.
-
Food insecurity at all-time high as food banks struggle to meet rising demand
Food banks continue to deal with an unprecedented growing demand for service.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man wins precedent-setting fight for benefits after suffering brain injury
A northern Ontario man has won his fight for benefits from the company that insures his camper-trailer, even though he wasn’t driving it when he was injured
-
Officials welcome news that red hot home prices in northern Ont. are finally cooling
The housing market in northern Ontario is showing signs of slowing down and correcting itself compared to some other places across the country.
-
Kirkland Lake man identified as fatal Highway 11 crash victim
A 53-year-old Kirkland Lake man has been identified in the fatal crash early Tuesday morning on Highway 11.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | Here's when Ottawa could receive 15 to 30 cm of snow
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 30 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
Seven firefighters from the Ottawa-Gatineau region splitting $1 million lottery prize
A group of seven firefighters from around the Ottawa-Gatineau region are splitting a $1 million lottery prize.
-
Holding off on getting your passport? Now could be a good time to apply
If the thought of standing in long lines and waiting in the cold to get your passport isn’t your thing, now could be a good time to apply.
Toronto
-
Air Canada loses bag with cancer meds for nearly one month after sending it to Dubai instead of Bahamas
A Canadian couple’s luggage containing cancer treatment medications was lost for nearly a month and travelled as far as Dubai before making it back to Canada.
-
Beloved Ontario chef set to be deported after spending nearly a decade in Canada
John Mulwa has called Canada home for nearly a decade. On Jan. 28, he will be deported back to Kenya, a country he fled because he felt his life was in danger.
-
Group of teen girls allegedly attacks several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
Montreal
-
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal Montreal apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Big winter storm expected for Quebec for end of the week
A Colorado low is moving toward Quebec, and it’s expected to intensify as it tracks east. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued winter storm warnings from the Quebec-Ontario border toward Quebec City.
-
Erin Tedford resigns after 'toxic' first year on Pointe-Claire city council
Pointe-Claire city councillor Erin Tedford came into politics expecting to usher in sustainable development and environmental protections but instead says she was faced with a 'toxic' environment at city hall that spilled over to her personal life.
Atlantic
-
'It's time for us to mobilize': N.S. ER deaths grow with doctor wait lists
In a week where Nova Scotia's health-care system has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, there was more bad news Wednesday.
-
Murder trial: Text messages led police to suspect Halifax med student was killer
This first time police interviewed William Sandeson about the disappearance of a fellow Dalhousie University student, they didn't learn much.
-
Nova Scotia emergency room deaths up 10 per cent in 2022, data shows
Deaths in Nova Scotia emergency rooms were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year, an increase that a Nova Scotia Health official says was "not unexpected" as more patients -- and patients with more acute needs -- visited ERs.
Winnipeg
-
'I thought I was going to die': Woman wants changes to transit security after being threatened
A Manitoba woman said she feared for her life and wants to see safety improved on Winnipeg Transit after she said she was threatened on the bus on Tuesday.
-
This Winnipeg thrift store is helping vulnerable people land on their feet
An Indigenous-led thrift store in Winnipeg is taking action to help vulnerable people who were recently homeless land on their feet.
-
Winnipeg city councillor setting her sights on Parliament Hill
A Winnipeg city councillor recently re-elected at Winnipeg city hall is setting her sights on Parliament Hill.
Calgary
-
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his son
Bob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
-
Homeowner’s furnace vent freezes, shutting off heat; issue deemed not a defect
A Calgary man says his furnace vent constantly freezes up when temperatures dip below -20 C, which then shuts off power to his furnace.
-
Windsor Park residents fear effects of apartment building development if approved as-is
Windsor Park residents are worried a proposed five-storey apartment building will irrevocably change their quiet neighbourhood.
Edmonton
-
'She had to buy the coffee': Stranded traveller scores ride with Olympic champion
The thick, soupy fog hanging over Edmonton this week has been a pain for passengers and airline staff alike, but for one B.C. woman it led to a cute story that she'll never forget.
-
Dead dog found in Edmonton park; police searching for person who 'dragged' him there
An animal cruelty investigation is underway in the Alberta capital after a German Shepherd/Pit bull dog was found dead in a southeast Edmonton park.
-
'I'm crushed': Edmonton nurse wants to help, but is having trouble getting recertified
As many Alberta health-care workers face long hours, short staffing and burnout, an Edmonton nurse is finding it difficult to get the training she needs to reenter the workforce.
Vancouver
-
Only 4 of 334 'protection officers' have been hired for B.C. hospitals
Only four of the 334 “protection officers” announced for British Columbia hospitals in October have been hired, with most not expected to be on the job for months to come, CTV News has learned.
-
Starving dogs ate blanket to survive before rescue, B.C. SPCA says
The B.C. SPCA has seized 15 dogs and puppies that were allegedly found starving at a breeder's property in the province's Thompson-Nicola region.
-
Rainfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
A rainfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with an "extended" period of precipitation in the forecast.