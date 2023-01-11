Suspects allegedly steal service truck and over $600K in other items during break-in

Windsor police are seeking video of a break-in overnight Sunday where the suspects allegedly made away with more than $600,000 in stolen goods.

Police say the suspects broke into a commercial business in the 3800 block of Russell Street and stole portable generators, a service truck, a trailer, cables, copper tubing, and piping pumps.

Police say officers were able to recover some of the items, including the service stuck and two generators in a parking lot near the corner of Plymouth Drive and Central Avenue.

However, police say more than $600,000 in other goods has yet to be recovered.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of Plymouth Dr. and Central Ave. between 10 p.m. on Jan. 6 to 6 a.m. Jan 8 to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage for any evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.