Suspected impaired driver crashed into tree, hydro pole
Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 9:45AM EST
Chatham-Kent Police are investigating a fatal crash in Tilbury on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
WINDSOR, ONT -- A 57-year-old man has been charged following a single vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Creek Road between Maynard Line and English Line.
Police say the driver lost control striking a tree and telephone pole.
Following an investigation police charged the man from Morpeth with impaired driving.