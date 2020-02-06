LEAMINGTON, ONT. -- An excavation crew found suspected human remains while working in Leamington, according to Essex County OPP.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Point Pelee Drive on Wednesday around 12 p.m., for the report of suspected human remains.

The scene was secured and the OPP are working in conjunction with the Regional Coroners' Office and a Forensic Anthropologist.

Police say they will provide more updates as they become available.