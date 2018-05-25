

Windsor police are warning the public after two suspected fraudsters went to the home of a victim in the latest CRA scam.

A complainant in her 40's reported falling victim to a fraud scam on Thursday at about 9 a.m.

The complainant said that on Tuesday at 3 p.m., she found a message on her phone from a man claiming to be a representative from the Canada Revenue Agency requesting she call.

The woman returned the call and the man stated that she owed the CRA money and if she didn't pay she would be arrested.

As she was on the phone, a man and a woman came to her door. The two presented badges and identification cards and stated that they were from the CRA.

The complainant drove her vehicle with the female suspect while the male suspect followed in a newer black 4-door vehicle. They attended a bank in the 2600 block of Tecumseh Road West, but prior to entering the parking lot the female got out of the vehicle and got into the black vehicle.

The complainant withdrew a quantity of money and they proceeded to another bank in the 1400 block of Tecumseh Road East for another withdraw, totaling $5,000.

The Suspects were described as:

1) Male, white, 35-40 years, 6'1, 200lbs, brown hair with full beard, wearing a suit.

2) Female, white, 35-40 years, 5'7, 155lbs, blonde hair with brown eyes, wearing business clothes.

Windsor police would like to remind the public to be vigilant in identifying the CRA scam. It can take on many forms, such as, a phone call, email or text message. Although, most transactions occur over the phone or online, some have been known to meet in person for payment.

The CRA will not demand any cash payment in person or request payment by moneygram, gift cards, etc. They will not escort you to your financial institution or attend your house and threaten to arrest you. If you are in doubt call the CRA directly at 1-800-959-8281. Please have conversations with your friends and family who may be more vulnerable to this type of scam.

For information on many common scams visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's website: http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/fraud-escroquerie/index-eng.htm

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com