

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for two suspects who fled after they were confronted by a homeowner during a break-in.

Patrol officers were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Hickory Road on Monday at about 2:45 a.m.

The complainant told police that he was awoken by two males kicking at the front door.

As he went to look, he saw them heading to his back door.

They forced open the rear door and were confronted by the complainant.

Police say one of the suspects brandished a knife and the complainant sustained a minor cut to his hand which didn't require medical attention.

The suspects then ran out the back door.

The first suspect is described as a white man, dark complexion, 5'11, 30's, shaved head, wearing dark pants and a black hoodie.

The second suspect is described as a man, 5'11” and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com