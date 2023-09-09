Suspect who allegedly made sexual comments to minors identified: Windsor police

Windsor police have identified a man who allegedly solicited two teen girls for sexual favours in Reaume Park on Friday morning.

According to the Windsor Police Service, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to Reaume Park in the 4700-block of Riverside Drive for a report of a suspicious male.

Police said two teenaged girls were approached by a man who offered them money in exchange for sexual favours.

The girls took photos of the suspect and then left the area.

Police then issued an appeal to the public in identifying the suspect.

Later in the day, Windsor police issued an update in which the suspect male had been positively identified.

There has not yet been word on if charges will be laid against the suspect.

“We would like to thank everyone for helping us spread the word!” Windsor police wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.