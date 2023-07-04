Suspect wanted on outstanding warrants arrested: WPS

Windsor police have found the second of two suspects who were wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police requested the public’s help locating two men on June 23 who had “failed to meet the requirements of their release order.”

Officers were searching for two suspects, a 41-year-old and 58-year-old. The 41-year-old suspect was arrested on June 24.

Police issued an update Tuesday that members of the Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested the 58-year-old suspect on Sunday.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance.