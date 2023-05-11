Suspect wanted in south Walkerville bank robbery: police

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect.

Police responded to a call about a robbery Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Tecumseh Road East where a lone man allegedly demanded money from a teller.

Police say he received an “undiclosed amount” of cash and then fled the area on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a white man between 30 to 40 years old, with a medium build, medium length strawberry blonde hair adn scruffy facial hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black facemask, black baseball cap with a yellow logo, a black jacket, grey t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com