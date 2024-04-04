Suspect wanted in alleged St. Clair College campus sexual assault

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for an alleged sexual assault on the St. Clair College campus.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report that an adult female was sexually assaulted on the college’s Talbot Road campus on the evening of April 1.

While on campus, police say an unknown man engaged the victim, led her to a stairwell, and sexually assaulted her. The female left the campus and later contacted police.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair and a dark beard, between 5’6” and 5’9” tall. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark pants with white stripes, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.