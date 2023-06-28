Suspect wanted for arson after allegedly setting vehicle on fire

Windsor police are looking for a suspect wanted for arson after he allegedly lit another man’s car on fire during an argument.

Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Stanley Street Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire.

Through investigation, police found a verbal altercation between two men escalated, leading one to intentionally set fire to the victim’s car.

The suspect took off before police arrived.

Police say there were no physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers have identified the suspect as Joseph Lamphier, 45, who is now warned for arson – causing property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com