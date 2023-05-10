Suspect wanted for alleged sexual assault of a minor on Wyandotte Street

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to a sexual assault of a minor on Wyandotte Street.

Police say two youths were walking in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Mercer Avenue when they were approached by an unknown male.

The stranger allegedly grabbed the arm of the youth female, pulled her toward himself and attempted to kiss her. When a witness intervened, the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as Middle Eastern, between 60 and 70 years old, and bald. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sport coat, black pants, and dark-coloured shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident or can identify the suspect is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.