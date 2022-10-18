Suspect wanted after break-ins at east Windsor businesses

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted after two break-ins at businesses on the city’s east side.

Officers say a man broke into a business in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Rd E. and stole cordless lawn tools on Thursday, Oct. 13, around 2:30 a.m.

Later that night, at 4 a.m., police say the same suspect broke into a business in the 3000 block of Seminole Street and stole two lawn mowers and tools.

WINDSOR POLICE NEWS RELEASE

Police seeking to identify suspect in break and enter investigation https://t.co/kQbyCdo0Vv pic.twitter.com/NGGNvPUak3 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 17, 2022

The suspect is described as a white male, 6’ 2”, and 220 pounds. At the time of the incident, he wore a blue long-sleeve shirt, beige work pants, black work boots, and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Target Base at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.