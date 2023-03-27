Suspect uses Taser on employee in grocery store altercation: Windsor police

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after Windsor police say he used a Taser during an altercation with employees at a downtown grocery store.

Officers responded to a theft in progress at the Food Basics in the 800 block of Goyeau Street on Sunday shortly before 9 a.m.

Police say a lone male suspect reportedly entered the store, placed an item under his coat and attempted to leave without paying. When the individual was confronted by staff, he allegedly returned the item but then pulled out a Taser and discharged it in an employee’s direction.

He then fled the area on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

Officers immediately searched the surrounding area and located the suspect in the 800 block of Mercer Street, where he was taken into custody without incident.

As a result, the Windsor man is charged with the following offences:

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a prohibited device while prohibited (x 3)

Failure to comply with a probation order (x 2)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.