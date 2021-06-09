WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are looking for a suspect who took an entire cash register in a break-in at a gas station in Oldcastle.

The Essex County OPP Community Street Crimes Unit is investigating the incident that took place on June 1 around 12:30 a.m., at the Petro-Canada service station on Highway 3.

Police say a man was observed on video breaking the glass on the front door to gain access into the business.

After entering the store, officers say the man took the entire cash register and left to an awaiting four-door Ford-F150 white in colour with black rims, where another person was waiting in the vehicle.

The person of interest is described as a man with tattoos on the back of his left hand. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black and red Air Jordan 13 shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.