Amherstburg police are looking for an individual - alleged to have pulled a knife during a road rage incident in a Walmart parking lot.

Authorities have released surveillance pictures of the man after a complainant said he was confronted by another driver at around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 26.

The complainant is reported to have been doing donuts in his vehicle and the suspect took exception to the style of driving.

The fight escalated into a physical altercation.

Fortunately, passers-by were able to break up the pair without any injury.