Suspect sought after Walmart parking lot road rage
Amherstburg police are looking for a suspect after a road rage incident at a Walmart parking lot. (Courtesy Amherstburg police)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 2:21PM EST
Amherstburg police are looking for an individual - alleged to have pulled a knife during a road rage incident in a Walmart parking lot.
Authorities have released surveillance pictures of the man after a complainant said he was confronted by another driver at around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 26.
The complainant is reported to have been doing donuts in his vehicle and the suspect took exception to the style of driving.
The fight escalated into a physical altercation.
Fortunately, passers-by were able to break up the pair without any injury.