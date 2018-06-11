

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a suspect after several church break-ins.

Police say a number of break and enters occurred at churches in the central area of Windsor from May 29 to June 3.

The incidents took place overnight through the early morning hours at churches mainly along Tecumseh Road East between Pillette Road and Parent Avenue, including one in the 600 block of Grand Marais Road East.

Considering the close proximity and time period, police believe they may be related.

During two of the break-ins the suspect was confronted while inside the church and he fled the scene on both occasions.

The suspect was described as a white man, 20-25 years, 5'6-5'9, brown hair with tattoos.

Police are asking members of the public to be alert and report any suspicious activity around churches.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.