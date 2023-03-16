Suspect sought after robbery on Walker Road

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect who allegedly robbed a store on Walker Road.

Police say at about 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a man entered the store and demanded money while reaching for an unknown item in a bag.

Case #: 23-26026



The suspect is a white man, 30-49 years old, approximately 6’1”, with a large build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black and white toque with a red maple leaf, a dark jacket, black shirt, dark jogging pants and grey running shoes.

Anyone with information can contact the WPS Major Crimes Unit at (519)255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers at (519) 258-8477 (TIPS).