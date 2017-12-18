

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have released video of a knifepoint robbery at a west end convenience store.

Officers were called to the store in the 500 block of Mill Street on Sunday at about 9:30 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store with his identity concealed with clothing.

Police say he brandished a knife and demanded cash.

He quickly left the store with a quantity of cash and was last seen running north towards Sandwich Street.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

Investigators ask that you review the video and description below and call with any information.

The suspect is described as a man, possibly white, 5'6 and 170lbs. He was wearing a dark blue winter jacket, dark touque, dark scarf with white marking on it covering his face and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.