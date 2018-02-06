

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a jewellery store robbery on Tecumseh Road.

Officers responded to a jewellery store in the 5400 block of Tecumseh Road East, near Rivard Avenue, for a robbery around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Investigation revealed that a male entered the store with his identity concealed.

Police say he jumped the front counter, took a quantity of jewelry and ran out the door.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man with a medium complexion, 5'10-6'0, slim build, wearing an olive baggy hooded quilt pattern jacket, baggy blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.