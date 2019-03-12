

CTV Windsor





Police are searching for a suspect after finding an allegedly stolen car was flipped over by a train early Tuesday morning in Windsor.

Officers were dispatched at 3 a.m. to the 3100-block of Jefferson Boulevard, near the Ford Essex Engine Plant, to respond to a collision involving a car and a train.

A white Chrysler 300 was found on its roof about 50 metres north of the train.

Police report the car had recently been stolen.

Investigators believe the car clipped the front of the train, causing it to flip. The investigation also shows the train track warning lights were activated at the time of the crash.

The sedan suffered extensive damage while the train sustained only minor damage.

A male suspect reportedly fled the scene. No one else is believed to have been involved.

The suspect is described as:

Male black

Approximately 25 years old

Approximately 6’2”

Dark hair in a bun

Wearing a burgundy sweater and black pants

The suspect was last seen running northbound on Jefferson Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com