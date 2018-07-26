

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a suspect who allegedly touched a girl inappropriately and punched an employee at a Tecumseh Road store.

Officers were called to a store in the 300 block of Tecumseh Road East for a report of an assault that just occurred on Wednesday.

Investigation revealed that an unknown male entered the store at approximately 5:25 p.m.

Police say an employee of the store was approached by a female, who stated the unknown male had touched her daughter inappropriately.

Another employee approached the male and requested that he leave the store.

The male responded by allegedly punching the employee, causing him to fall to the ground, resulting in non-life threatening injuries.

The male fled the store, last seen fleeing westbound, towards McDougall Avenue.

Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the male suspect.

They are also looking to speak with the female (possibly in her late teens) who was allegedly touched inappropriately as she left the scene prior to speaking with officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.