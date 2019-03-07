

Windsor police are on the lookout for one man who used a stolen car to smash into a convenience store in a botched break and enter.

The incident happened early Thursday morning at a convenience store at the 800 block of Grand Marais Road East.

When police arrived, officers spotted an unoccupied black Chrysler Sebring in the adjacent parking lot with heavy rear-end damage. There was also extensive structural damage to the store front.

Police believe the Sebring was reversed at high speed into the front of the convenience store, smashing into the barred entrance.

Police say a suspect entered the business and unsuccessfully attempted to steal an ATM before exiting the business empty-handed.

Investigators believe the suspect made off in a late 1990 model dark-coloured SUV.

Police also say the Sebring used for the alleged smash and grab was reported stolen.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5-foot-11 with a slender build. He was wearing a blue hooded top, white gloves, and a white mask partially concealing his identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com