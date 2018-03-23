

CTV Windsor





A 21-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting a man with autism has been arrested in Windsor.

Windsor police and Peel regional police teamed up for the investigation.

Police allege the suspect is one of three seen in a now widely-shared video beating on a man with autism as he sat on a staircase at Square One bus terminal on March 13 putting on his rollerblades.

In the video, the three males walk down the stairs toward the victim and soon begin throwing punches. They continue to repeatedly kick and punch him as he cowers on the ground, covering his face with his hands.

The males all left the bus terminal together in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Police released the identities of two of the three suspects on Wednesday.

On Friday, they announced the first arrest in the case.

A suspect identified as Parmvir “Parm” Singh Chahil, 21, was arrested in Windsor "without incident" and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

A second man, an 18-year-old from Windsor, was arrested at the hotel for accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.

At about 12:45 a.m., Windsor police officers attended an address in the 3800 block of Concorde Court and arrested a 44-year-old Windsor woman for being an accessory after the fact to the aggravated assault.

Windsor Police Service held both arrest scenes to assist members of the Peel Regional Police Service.

The 44-year-old woman and 18-year-old man are facing charges from Windsor Police Service and each was released on a Promise to Appear with a future court date.

Police say they’re still searching for two suspects in connection with the March 13 attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

With files from CTVNews.ca.