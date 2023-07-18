Suspect identified after allegedly using woman’s stolen credit cards

Windsor police are crediting a tip from the community for helping nab a suspect in a theft case.

The man allegedly stole a woman’s purse and credit cards. Police say the suspect recently broke into a parked vehicle on Pratt Place and stole the complainant’s belongings.

Officers say the suspect was seen on video surveillance at several stores making purchases using the stolen credit cards.

The 39-year-old has been charged with the following:

Fraud under $5,000

Use of a credit card obtained by an offence

Possession of property obtained by crime

Failure to comply with probation

He was already on probation for fraud and theft-related crimes.