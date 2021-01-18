WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating a single-vehicle crash where the driver allegedly struck a light pole and damaged a business before fleeing the scene.

Police say on Saturday around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of Wyandotte Street East where they observed a grey Toyota Corolla with a Quebec license plate that had “extensive damage.”

A man wearing baggy grey sweatpants was seen exiting the car and fled the area on foot.

Police say it is unknown if the driver was injured in the collision but no other injuries have been reported.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance in the area to check the footage for any possible evidence, specifically the suspect leaving the area.

It is also believed the car may have been in the area of the 3900 block of Riverside Drive East before the collision. Investigators are also asking anyone in this area to review their surveillance footage.

Officers from the Property Crimes Unit continue to investigate the incident.

Those with information are asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com