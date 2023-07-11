Suspect caught after series of home break-ins throughout Windsor

Windsor police have arrested a 45-year-old man following a string of break-ins at homes throughout the city.

The Target Base Unit launched an investigation into multiple reports of residential break-ins that occurred between February and July 2023.

In each incident, police say the suspect unlawfully forced entry into the property and stole various items, including money and jewellery.

Following an extensive investigation, members of the Target Base Unit identified the suspect.

On July 7, officers located and arrested the man in the parking lot of a store in the 6000 block of Tecumseh Road East. He has been charged with five counts of break, enter and commit theft.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.