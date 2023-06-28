Suspect breaks into downtown apartment through unlocked patio door: WPS

Windsor police are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a downtown apartment through an unlocked patio door.

Officers responded to a call about a break-in to an apartment complex on Windsor Avenue at 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say an unknown male climbed onto a balcony and into one of the units through the unlocked patio door.

The homeowner was awake, which startled the intruder who fled back off the balcony prior to police arrival.

The homeowner sustained no physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’8, and wearing all-black clothing at the time of the offence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.