Suspect arrested, vehicle still outstanding

Windsor police confirm they have arrested a suspect they reported as wanted earlier this week.

Officials say Lawrence Chinyangwa was arrested Thursday morning around 10 a.m. in connection with a violent altercation that sent two people to hospital.

He was wanted on charges of:

Kidnapping with intent to cause harm

Occupy a motor vehicle with firearm

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon (firearm) dangerous to public peace

Contravene Firearms Act in respect to handling

Possession of a prohibited firearm - no licence

Possession of a firearm while prohibited - two counts

Fail to comply with probation

Investigators say the Major Crimes Branch is still looking for the suspect vehicle and are asking anyone with information to please contact police.