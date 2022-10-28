Suspect arrested in UWindsor campus sexual assault: police

Windsor police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault that took place near the University of Windsor campus.

On Tuesday around 11 p.m., officers were called to the university after a female reported a sexual assault.

Through investigation, officers learned that the female was allegedly grabbed from behind and touched in a sexual manner as she walked in the 2200 block of Wyandotte Street West. The suspect then ran off east on Wyandotte Street West.

“Working closely with our partners at the University of Windsor Campus Police, the WPS Major Crimes Unit identified a 25-year-old male suspect,” say Windsor police in a news release.

The suspect was arrested this afternoon by the WPS Target Base Unit and will face charges related to sexual assault.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact our Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com