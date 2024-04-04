Suspect arrested in alleged St. Clair College campus sexual assault

WINDSOR
    Windsor police say a suspect they were seeking has been arrested.

    They said the suspect is wanted for an alleged sexual assault on the St. Clair College campus. Police say he turned himself in at police headquarters on Thursday.

    Members of the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report that an adult female was sexually assaulted on the college’s Talbot Road campus on the evening of April 1.

    While on campus, police say an unknown man engaged the victim, led her to a stairwell, and sexually assaulted her. The female left the campus and later contacted police.

    Police would like to thank those that helped their investigation by reaching out to investigators with information, allowing them to identify the suspect.

    He faces charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

    Anyone with further information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

