Suspect arrested for possession of loaded shotgun

    Windsor police arrested a man for possession of a loaded 12-gauge shotgun on Oct. 27, 2023.

    The Windsor Police Service has arrested a man for possession of a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.

    Police received a report around 8 p.m. Friday about a person with a firearm in the 1600-block of St. Luke Road, near Reginald Street.

    When officers arrived, they said they saw the suspect pacing on the sidewalk while holding a shotgun and a flashlight.

    Officers deescalated the situation and the suspect was arrested without incident.

    The 48-year-old Windsor man has been charged with:

    • Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
    • Possession of a restricted firearm without a valid licence or registration certificate
    • Possession of a firearm while prohibited (x 2)
    • Contravening section 117(H) Firearms Act Regulation, respecting the storage and transport of a firearm and restricted weapon

    The investigation remains ongoing.

    Residents who live in the 1600-block of St. Luke Road, or the surround residential area, are asked to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for video evidence.

