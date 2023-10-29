Suspect arrested for possession of loaded shotgun

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a man for possession of a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.

Police received a report around 8 p.m. Friday about a person with a firearm in the 1600-block of St. Luke Road, near Reginald Street.

When officers arrived, they said they saw the suspect pacing on the sidewalk while holding a shotgun and a flashlight.

Officers deescalated the situation and the suspect was arrested without incident.

The 48-year-old Windsor man has been charged with:

Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

Possession of a restricted firearm without a valid licence or registration certificate

Possession of a firearm while prohibited (x 2)

Contravening section 117(H) Firearms Act Regulation, respecting the storage and transport of a firearm and restricted weapon

The investigation remains ongoing.

Residents who live in the 1600-block of St. Luke Road, or the surround residential area, are asked to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for video evidence.