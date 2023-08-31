Suspect arrested for break-in and assaulting an officer: WPS

Windsor police say a 40-year-old suspect has been arrested after a residential break and enter and the assault of an officer.

On Aug. 30, shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers were alerted to a break and enter in progress at a residence in the 500 block of Dougall Avenue.

Officers say they found a male suspect carrying a large bag in an alley near the intersection of Wyandotte Street West and Victoria Avenue.

When confronted, police say the suspect threw the bag, which contained heavy items stolen from the property, at an officer and attempted to flee. Following a brief physical struggle, the suspect was placed under arrest.

The stolen property inside the bag was recovered.

A minor was inside the residence at the time of the break-in but wasn’t physically injured.

The 40-year-old man has been charged with:

Breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

Mischief under $5,000

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.