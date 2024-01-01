Suspect arrested following armed robbery in Walkerville
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 35-year-old man following an armed robbery in Walkerville.
On Dec. 26, 2023, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a residence in the 1000-block of Moy Avenue.
Officers learned that the suspect approached the victim in the alley as he attempted to enter his vehicle.
Police said the suspect threatened the victim with a firearm and a knife, and then stole the victim’s vehicle.
No one was physically injured during the incident.
Through investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect.
On Dec. 30, police located and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 900-block of Gladstone.
He has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, pointing a firearm, uttering threats to cause death, four counts of failing to comply with a release order, and operating a vehicle while prohibited.
