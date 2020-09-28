WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a suspect has been arrested and charged after a bank robbery on Ouellette Avenue.

Patrol officers responded to a bank in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue for a report of a robbery just occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 22, around 9:40 a.m.

On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., patrol officers spotted a male matching the physical description of the robbery suspect in the area of Wyandotte Street and Ouellette Avenue.

Officers say as they approached the suspect, he began to flee the area on foot.

After a brief foot chase, the man was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Upon being searched, police say he was in possession of a prohibited weapon.

Michael Nguyen, 29, of no fixed address, is charged with robbery, possession of a prohibited weapon and breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.