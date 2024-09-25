Suspect arrested after pointing realistic airsoft gun: Windsor police
Windsor Police have arrested a 22-year-old man after he allegedly pointed a realistic airsoft gun at another person.
On Wednesday, just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a weapons call in the 3200 block of Walker Road.
Police said following an investigation, they learned the suspect was on the porch of a home and had pulled what looked like a gun from their waistband. The suspect then allegedly pointed it at a person on the street.
Officers said they established a perimetre around the property and arrested the suspect without incident.
The weapon was recovered and turned out to be an airsoft gun.
The suspect has been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon.
BREAKING Liberal government survives confidence vote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.
'It is time to leave': Joly to meet with Lebanese PM amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she will meet with Lebanon's prime minister in New York on Saturday amid the escalating conflict between Israel and militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
'She was victimized by a predator': B.C. court reverses transfer of $1.4M townhouse in elder abuse case
A man who "systematically isolated, manipulated, deceived, abused, and exploited" an elderly North Vancouver woman has lost his ownership stake in her home.
Trudeau accuses Conservatives of 'casual homophobic comments' in question period
With a confidence vote looming, debate in the House of Commons devolved on Wednesday into a heated exchange of accusations, seeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggest Conservative MPs made 'casual homophobic comments.'
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness
A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.
Pope expels a bishop and 9 other people from a Peru movement over 'sadistic' abuses
Pope Francis took the unusual decision Wednesday to expel 10 people – a bishop, priests and laypeople -- from a troubled Catholic movement in Peru after a Vatican investigation uncovered 'sadistic' abuses of power, authority and spirituality.
Tearful complainant alleges Jacob Hoggard raped, choked her after Hedley concert
GRAPHIC WARNING: A woman accusing Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault in northern Ontario told his trial the musician raped, hit and choked her before urinating on her in a hotel room after she attended his band's concert and an after-party eight years ago.
Amadeus? Amadeus!: Lost childhood manuscript of Mozart discovered in Germany
Careful listeners of Mozart may notice an unfamiliar melody attributed to his childhood works in their streaming feeds this week.
Human suspected of being bit by rabies-positive bat from Brantford, Ont.
The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) says it has its first case this year of suspected human exposure to an animal with rabies after a person was believed to be bit by a bat.
Couples, contractors claim they were scammed by Ontario wedding vendor
Newlyweds claim the company they hired to take their wedding photos and videos took off with their precious memories – and their money.
Stratford Police looking for wanted Kitchener man
Blain Snell, 30, is wanted on drug, possessing stolen property, imitation firearm and failure to comply charges.
'Lots of craziness': Street parties, closed roads, and labour dispute on tap for Western Homecoming
Thousands of Western University alumni are expected arrive in London in the coming days for this weekend’s 75th annual homecoming.
LHSC Shakeup: Board resigns, province appoints David Musyj as supervisor
A statement from the province said Musyj will work closely with LHSC senior leadership and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and operations, and management practices, including concerning financial performance, that were found as a result of a third-party review.
OPSEU crashes CMHA Thames Valley annual meeting, implores halt to budget cuts
Members of OPSEU Local 133 were protesting outside of a local hotel today, where CMHA Thames Valley Addictions and Mental Health Service officials were gathering for their year in review.
Mystery surrounds Corvette found stripped of parts on dirt road outside Barrie, Ont.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
One person in custody following incident near Barrie high school
Police in Barrie have one person in custody following an incident near St. Joseph's Catholic High School.
Here's when a new road in Barrie's south end will open to traffic
This week marks the opening of a new road in Barrie's south end, which is anticipated to help ease traffic congestion.
Trio charged after Cochrane police seize drugs, weapons
Raids of two residences in Cochrane on Tuesday yielded $25,000 in illegal drugs, firearms and $3,500 in cash.
Northern Ont. ATV driver charged with impaired, threatening to shoot 'all of the officers'
A 25-year-old suspect was charged with impaired driving Sept. 21 after police spotted two people without helmets on an ATV on Sand Bay Road in Goulais River.
Funeral held Wednesday for former Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Mike Brown
Mike Brown, who served as the MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin for 24 years, died last week in Cookstown, Ont.
Sault hospital on track to finish the year $20M in the red
Unless there is more funding from the province, the Sault Area Hospital is expected to finish the year with a budget deficit of more than $20 million.
Timmins, Ont., mayor first to have baby while in office
A northern Ontario woman in her first term as mayor of Timmins has given birth to her second child.
Documents suggest federal government focused on public scrutiny over productivity when mandating return to office policy
Newly revealed documents suggest officials focused on public scrutiny in its decision to mandate workers back to the office, despite many workers reporting they feel more productive working from home.
Ottawa resident launches business sourcing 140 L garbage bins as new limits come into effect
As residents prepare for the city of Ottawa's new curbside garbage policy, one resident is taking matters into her own hands when it comes to the hunt for a 140-litre bin.
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Thieves stole more than $2.2 million of merchandise from moving tractor trailers: police
Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for two others in connection with a rash of thefts in which thieves gained access to moving tractor trailers and stole more than $2.2 million in merchandise while the vehicles were stopped at red lights.
Toronto teachers’ union accuses Ford of diverting attention away from Grassy Narrows as province begins investigating controversial field trip
The union representing some elementary teachers in Toronto says Premier Doug Ford’s comments about a field trip highlighting the challenges facing a northern Ontario First Nation, which ended with students chanting pro-Palestinian slogans, are taking away from the plight of the impacted Indigenous Peoples.
Sound decision: Montreal to change bylaw to protect venues from noise complaints
The City of Montreal is promising to rapidly change a bylaw to protect entertainment venues and bars from noise complaints, after a court ordered a beloved music hall to pipe down.
Presidents Cup gridlock: Ile Bizard traffic chaos frustrates commuters
Even before the sun rose on Wednesday morning, the only bridge in and out of Ile Bizard was backed up both ways. The world’s top golfers are teeing off at the Presidents Cup this week. But the tournament is already causing chaos on the island, with commuters trapped in traffic, school drop-offs, and major deliveries disrupted.
Northvolt: how much is Quebec's investment now worth?
The opposition tried unsuccessfully on Wednesday to find out more about the state of public funds invested in Northvolt.
Three dead, one hospitalized after crash on Manitoba highway
Three people are dead and one person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision on a Manitoba roadway.
Manitoba, First Nations group start recruiting workers to search landfill for remains
The Manitoba government and an advocacy group representing First Nations have started the process of hiring workers to help search a landfill for the remains of two victims of a serial killer.
'Their stories are not forgotten': Monument unveiled to remember victims of 1972 Winnipeg plane crash
A new monument honouring the victims of a plane crash in Winnipeg in 1972 was unveiled Wednesday afternoon.
Paleontologists unearth giant skull of Pachyrhinosaurus in northern Alberta
A giant skull from a rare dinosaur that's about the size of a baby elephant is being excavated in northern Alberta.
Attempted murder charge laid in assault at Wetaskiwin shelter
Charges have been laid in an incident that seriously injured a man at a shelter south of Edmonton last month.
Unarmed suspect tackled, restrained by Calgary police, ASIRT says
A suspect who died while in police custody earlier this month was unarmed when he was tackled and punched by a group of Calgary officers, the province's police watchdog said Wednesday.
$500K in cocaine, meth seized during Calgary drug bust
Police seized more than $500,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine from a Calgary home during a recent search.
Sask. Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill under second conflict of interest investigation
Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill is facing a second investigation by the province's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) – this time concerning investments into helium companies that have held government contracts.
'Felt trapped': In Sask. human trafficking trial, court hears woman forced into sex with employer
In a human trafficking trial Tuesday, a Bangladeshi woman says she was sexually assaulted nearly two years ago during her time working at a small-town Saskatchewan restaurant.
Man facing murder charge in relation to death of Peepeekisis Cree Nation woman
RCMP and File Hills Police Service say a man has been charged with second degree murder in relation to a suspicious death on Okanese First Nation early Tuesday morning.
Person shot, another bear-sprayed during 'suspicious occurrence,' Ridge Meadows RCMP say
One person was shot and another was bear-sprayed in Maple Ridge, B.C., this week, during what the RCMP has described as a "suspicious occurrence."
IIO seeks witnesses to Abbotsford Mental Health Act arrest
The agency that investigates cases of death and serious harm related to police in B.C. has been called to Abbotsford.
B.C. helicopter pilot sick with fever in days before fatal crash, report finds
The Transportation Safety Board says a helicopter pilot killed in a crash in British Columbia almost two years ago was sick in the days leading up to the accident and reported "shivering uncontrollably" before the aircraft went down.
Atmospheric rivers deluge parts of B.C. as storm season begins
A series of atmospheric rivers has been moving across British Columbia's north and central coasts and spreading into the Interior.
BC NDP promises to finance portion of thousands of new homes if re-elected
British Columbia's New Democrats have unveiled a plan that Leader David Eby says will help middle-income families purchase a home by financing 40 per cent of the price.
More than two dozen gun, drug charges laid against 4 in Metro Vancouver
Mounties say two men and two women were charged with more than two dozen drug and weapons offences this summer following a year-long investigation into a Metro Vancouver drug-trafficking ring.
Ottawa finalizes $500M bailout to Nova Scotia Power to keep rates in check
Ottawa has finalized a $500-million bailout to help Nova Scotia Power keep rates from skyrocketing due to delivery delays of Muskrat Falls electricity.
Maritime lobster harvesters walk out of DFO meeting over illegal fishing concerns
Lobster harvesters from the Maritimes walked out of a meeting with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) Tuesday after officials allegedly refused to discuss what harvesters say is illegal fishing that has been taking place out of season since August.
‘Hats off to him’: 87-year-old player still hitting the court in Sackville, N.B.
Wayne MacKay is still playing basketball twice at Mount Allison University at 87 years old.
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.