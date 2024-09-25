WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Suspect arrested after pointing realistic airsoft gun: Windsor police

    Windsor Police
    Windsor Police have arrested a 22-year-old man after he allegedly pointed a realistic airsoft gun at another person.

    On Wednesday, just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a weapons call in the 3200 block of Walker Road.

    Police said following an investigation, they learned the suspect was on the porch of a home and had pulled what looked like a gun from their waistband. The suspect then allegedly pointed it at a person on the street.

    Officers said they established a perimetre around the property and arrested the suspect without incident.

    The weapon was recovered and turned out to be an airsoft gun.

    The suspect has been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon.

