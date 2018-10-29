

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested a 37-year-old man after a convenience store robbery on Matchette Road.

Officers were called to the store in the 3600 block of Matchette Road around 8 a.m. on Oct. 17.

Though investigation by the Major Crimes Branch, they were able to identify a suspect.

On Oct. 25, he was arrested on an unrelated matter.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers were on routine patrol near Prince Road and King Street when they stopped a vehicle for traffic related offences.

Officers determined that the vehicle was reported stolen and the suspect was placed under arrest without incident.

The next day, officers from the Major Crime Branch received judicial authorization to search a residence in the 3700 block of Birch Street in relation to the offence.

Officers recovered and seized property believed to be related to the robbery.

Kyle Parent, 37, from Windsor, is charged with robbery with a weapon and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.