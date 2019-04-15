

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are crediting a keen-eyed officer for helping nab a robbery suspect.

On Saturday around 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Quick Mart at 7225 Wyandotte St. E. for a report of a robbery.

It was reported that a man entered the store requesting a carton of cigarettes.

Police say the man took the carton without paying and began exiting the store.

When the man was questioned about paying for the merchandise by an employee, he allegedly brandished a knife as he was exiting the store.

Through investigation a description of the suspect was obtained.

On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., a patrol officer saw a man in the 6700 block of Wyandotte Street East who matched the suspect description.

Police say the suspect became immediately combative with officers attempting to place him under arrest and a Conducted Energy Weapon was subsequently deployed.

Although the CEW was initially effective, officers say the suspect continued to resist officers attempt to place him in handcuffs.

Officers were able to secure the suspect in handcuffs and he was arrested.

The suspect sustained minor injuries.

Aaron Gordon, 36, from Windsor, is facing charges of robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

