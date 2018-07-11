

CTV Windsor





A man who allegedly held up an Erie Street variety store with a knife has been picked up by police.

Police were called to Downtown Lottery and Variety, located in the 100 block of Erie St. East around 7:30 on July 6, 2018.

Police say an adult man entered the business with his face concealed, and demanded money from the clerk while holding a knife.

The suspect ran with a quantity of cash.

The Windsor Police Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene. The Major Crimes Branch also investigated and identified a suspect.

On Tues. July 10, members of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad located the suspect in the 1300 block of McKay Ave. and arrested him without incident.

Daniel Pinnance, 35, of Windsor, is charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, wearing a disguise with intent to commit robbery, and breach of both probation and recognizance.