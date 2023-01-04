Suspect arrested after 51-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run crash on Tecumseh Road

Windsor police have arrested a suspect after a 51-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run collision on Tuesday night.

Police say they woman was struck by a vehicle on Tecumseh Road East at Drouillard Avenue around 6 p.m.

Tecumseh Road East between Alexis Road and Drouillard Road was closed for several hours as police investigated the incident that turned fatal. Windsor police are investigating after a hit and run on Tecumseh Road near Drouillard Avenue on Jan. 3, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Windsor Police Service non-emergency number, 519-258-6111.

