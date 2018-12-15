

CTV Windsor





Provincial police in Tecumseh are hoping to get some help in identifying a suspect believed responsible for a theft of more than $8,000 in goods at a local business.

OPP say the suspect got away with vehicle parts and accessories from a business on Essex County Road 42.

They say it happened on November 24 around 3 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.