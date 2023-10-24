Suspect accused of assaulting employee at Walker Road restaurant

Windsor police say a suspect wanted for assault at a restaurant on Walker Road has turned himself in.

Officers responded to a report of a man assaulting an employee at a restaurant in the 1200 block of Walker Road on Sunday.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’4”, 200 lbs., 50-55 years old. He has tattoos on his right and left forearms and three piercings in his right and left ears.

Police said in an update Tuesay the suspect turned himself in to police headquarters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.