'Survivors Day' reunites paramedics with the people they saved

Survivors of trauma and cardiac arrest from Windsor and Essex County are reuniting with the people who saved their lives on Friday afternoon.

The 9th Annual Essex-Windsor EMS Survivor Day takes place at 1 p.m. at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts.

Survivor Day is an event that celebrates survivors of trauma and out of hospital cardiac arrest (OOHCA) and provides an opportunity for patients (survivors) to share their stories and reunite with paramedics, fire fighters, police services, ambulance dispatchers and community members who played a role in their survival.

The event was postponed the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.