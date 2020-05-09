WINDSOR, ONT. -- Maggie Bystryk, 88, walked onto her balcony Saturday morning to a surprise mother’s day concert by Autumn Kings, a Winsdor/Detroit based rock band.

Bystryk lives at Seasons Retirement Home in Amherstburg, ON. Due to restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic, this year will be the first time she’s spending Mother’s Day away from her family.

“She has been there for my brother, sisters and I through every step of the way. Not to have something special for her really bothered me,” says her daughter Becky Ewen.

She decided to take initiative by reaching out to Autumn Kings after seeing the group host pop-up performances. The band fell in love with the idea immediately.

“What better way to give back than doing what we do best, which is playing music,” says Jake Diab, member of Autumn Kings.

Autumn Kings along with family members gathered below Brstryk’s second floor balcony for the performance.

For 30 minutes, the music spread like wildfire.

“This is amazing, this is the best Mother’s Day ever,” Brystryk announces.

Eventually other residents peaked out their windows to enjoy the entertainment.

“I want her to feel a great sense of joy and I want her to feel like there’s people around who care all the time because I know how lonely it get right now,” says Diab.