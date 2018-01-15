

CTV Windsor





There is a flooding problem in two operating rooms at the Met Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital.

A memo to staff says cooling coils in the air handling system developed leaks on the weekend, resulting in flooding of OR Rooms 1 and 2. It states an exterior vent may have failed resulting in the cold air coming into the building freezing the pipes. When heat was turned up the pipes developed a leak.

Vollmer Mechanical is investigating the issue.

Officials say the remainder of the system appears to be functioning normally, and the remaining operating rooms are in good and usable condition.

Medical and Nursing Leadership at the hospital are reviewing the entire surgery scheduled case list for Monday and Tuesday to minimize impact on patients.

The memo says operating surgeons and anesthesiologists can expect room changes, schedule alterations, shifting of non-scheduled cases between campuses and maximizing of OR resources.