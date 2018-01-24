

Windsor Regional Hospital officials say the “surge is still upon us.”

Emergency rooms at both Met Campus and Ouellette campus are operating over capacity and officials warn of the increased wait times.

Officials first put out the warning on Tuesday, but the overcrowding continues Wednesday.

CEO David Musyj says that they are seeing an increase in patients suffering from flu symptoms, and respiratory issues.

At Met campus, the hospital reports capacity is at 120 per cent. At the Ouellette campus, the number is 101 per cent.

Musyj confirms at least ten surgeries have also been postponed.

Musyj adds if you have flu-like symptoms, it is best to go to your family doctor or a walk-in clinic before considering a visit to the emergency room.

“If you’re coming in with flu-like symptoms and you are otherwise healthy, you’re going to be waiting hours, 8 or 9 hours, if not possibly longer,” says Musyj.

Visitors who are sick are being asked not to visit. Windsor Regional Hospital has also issued a reminder that patients can only have two visitors at any one time, subject to compassionate grounds.