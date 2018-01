CTV Windsor





Windsor Regional Hospital officials say the “surge is still upon us.”

Emergency rooms at both Met Campus and Ouellette campus are operating over capacity and officials warn of the increased wait times.

Officials first put out the warning on Tuesday, but the overcrowding continues Wednesday.

CEO David Musyj said that they are seeing an increase in patients suffering from flu symptoms, and respiratory issues.

Here’s the latest:

Met Campus

-Medical/Surgical/CriticalCare census is 120 per cent

-5 admit no bed (admitted but waiting for a bed) in the ER

Ouellette campus

-Medical/Surgical/CriticalCare is 101 per cent

-5 admit no bed (admitted but waiting for a bed) in the ER